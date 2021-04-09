eBoost (EBST) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $19,390.00

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One eBoost coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC on exchanges. eBoost has a market cap of $16.12 million and approximately $19,390.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded down 23.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $222.22 or 0.00381449 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000900 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002306 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

