Echo Wealth Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Echo Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up 1.3% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Echo Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,165,000.

NASDAQ FMB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,204. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.44 and a 200 day moving average of $56.58. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $52.43 and a twelve month high of $57.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%.

