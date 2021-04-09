Echo Wealth Management LLC Has $3.92 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Echo Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 4.9% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 26,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 135,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.25. 6,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,161. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.08. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $118.06 and a 12 month high of $223.62.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.