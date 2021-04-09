Echo Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.91 Million in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Echo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 55,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF accounts for 2.4% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Echo Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.74% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FEMB. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after acquiring an additional 97,110 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,693,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 254,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after acquiring an additional 105,823 shares during the period.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.98. The stock had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,810. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $38.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

