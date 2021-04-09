Echo Wealth Management LLC Makes New $4.49 Million Investment in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Echo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 98,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,000. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Echo Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $380,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 129.8% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 8,613 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 46,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 21,146 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 435,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,000,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.97. The company had a trading volume of 13,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,908. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $46.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.63.

