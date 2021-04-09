Echo Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Echo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,027 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,000. Apple makes up 4.7% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 303.6% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 293,822 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,268,000 after purchasing an additional 221,026 shares in the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $4,546,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 116,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.03.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $130.36 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.18 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.09 and a 200-day moving average of $123.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

