ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Stock Price Down 0.6%

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) shares dropped 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$8.13 and last traded at C$8.22. Approximately 189,908 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 492,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.27.

ECN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of ECN Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$9.50 price target on shares of ECN Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.00.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from ECN Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -78.12%.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

