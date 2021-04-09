ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $339.45

Shares of ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 339.45 ($4.43) and traded as low as GBX 320.25 ($4.18). ECO Animal Health Group shares last traded at GBX 340 ($4.44), with a volume of 100,674 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 339.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 269.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £236.42 million and a PE ratio of 68.00.

About ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH)

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company offers Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry. It also provides generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

