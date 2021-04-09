EDC Blockchain One Day Volume Tops $310,089.00 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 9th. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0297 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $310,089.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,674.98 or 0.99755531 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00035896 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00010990 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.04 or 0.00108884 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001279 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005398 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

