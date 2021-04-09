Eden Price Up 21% Over Last 7 Days (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Eden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Eden has traded up 21% against the dollar. Eden has a market cap of $5.76 million and $161,874.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00054209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00021954 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00085411 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $361.47 or 0.00619784 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00041120 BTC.

About Eden

Eden (EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . The official website for Eden is edenchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Buying and Selling Eden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

