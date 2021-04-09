Edenbrook Capital, Llc Acquires 59,982 Shares of ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Stock

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 59,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $82,775.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 243,310 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $396,595.30.

On Thursday, January 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 78,880 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $118,320.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 58,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $87,000.00.

SREV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,162. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.99. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $2.18.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.06 million for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 9.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ServiceSource International by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,738,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ServiceSource International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,621,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 321,942 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ServiceSource International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,844,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the period. Silverback Asset Management LLC raised its position in ServiceSource International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 24,680 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in ServiceSource International by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

ServiceSource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific-Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

