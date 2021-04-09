Edgeware 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.99 Million (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 9th. Edgeware has a total market cap of $243.57 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Edgeware has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One Edgeware coin can currently be bought for $0.0444 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00054876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00021231 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.16 or 0.00086641 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.54 or 0.00620721 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00039524 BTC.

About Edgeware

EDG is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,114,110,649 coins and its circulating supply is 5,487,782,836 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

