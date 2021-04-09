EDUCare (EKT) Trading 13.7% Higher This Week

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 9th. One EDUCare coin can now be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EDUCare has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. EDUCare has a market cap of $7.73 million and $2.34 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00055501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00021302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00084809 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.35 or 0.00629374 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00037534 BTC.

EDUCare Profile

EKT is a coin. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDUCare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDUCare using one of the exchanges listed above.

