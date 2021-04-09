Edward J. Zecchini Sells 5,417 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $282,171.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,417 shares in the company, valued at $282,171.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:CYRX traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,185. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.16 and a beta of 1.23. Cryoport, Inc. has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $84.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.62 and its 200-day moving average is $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 16.13 and a quick ratio of 16.09.
Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 426.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.
About Cryoport
Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.
