Edward J. Zecchini Sells 5,417 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $282,171.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,417 shares in the company, valued at $282,171.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CYRX traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,185. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.16 and a beta of 1.23. Cryoport, Inc. has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $84.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.62 and its 200-day moving average is $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 16.13 and a quick ratio of 16.09.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 426.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 20.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Cryoport by 9.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,094 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cryoport by 104.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,437 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 121,630 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Cryoport in the third quarter worth about $872,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Cryoport in the third quarter worth about $1,100,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

