Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences makes up 1.9% of Weaver Consulting Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 425.8% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $434,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on EW. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

NYSE:EW traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.02. 28,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,675,206. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $66.23 and a 1-year high of $92.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.67 and its 200-day moving average is $83.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $298,909.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $5,998,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,570 shares in the company, valued at $24,462,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 386,530 shares of company stock worth $32,723,913 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

