Egretia (EGT) Price Tops $0.0053 on Exchanges

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Egretia has a market cap of $22.16 million and $6.09 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Egretia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Egretia has traded up 24.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Egretia Coin Profile

EGT is a coin. It launched on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. Egretia’s official website is egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Egretia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars.

