Ekso Bionics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 2,232 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 943% compared to the average daily volume of 214 call options.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 70.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 33,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 54,764.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 153,340 shares during the last quarter. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EKSO shares. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Ekso Bionics stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.52. 4,271,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,397. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $82.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.28. Ekso Bionics has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.42.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 201.69% and a negative net margin of 140.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ekso Bionics will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

