Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $866.77

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 866.77 ($11.32) and traded as high as GBX 1,016 ($13.27). Electrocomponents shares last traded at GBX 1,015 ($13.26), with a volume of 540,233 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on ECM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Electrocomponents to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 1,103 ($14.41) to GBX 799 ($10.44) in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 739.36 ($9.66).

The company has a market capitalization of £4.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 988.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 866.77.

In other Electrocomponents news, insider Rona A. Fairhead acquired 12,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 993 ($12.97) per share, with a total value of £123,628.50 ($161,521.43).

About Electrocomponents (LON:ECM)

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

