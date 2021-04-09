Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.48

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.48 and traded as high as $10.29. Electromed shares last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 36,307 shares traded.

ELMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electromed in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Electromed in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48. The stock has a market cap of $87.82 million, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.42.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Electromed had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELMD. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Electromed by 117.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 18,055 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electromed in the third quarter worth about $1,208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electromed by 410.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 77,737 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Electromed by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 30,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 18,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electromed in the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

