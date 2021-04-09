Electroneum (ETN) Market Cap Reaches $532.52 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. Electroneum has a market cap of $532.52 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Electroneum has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000124 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 107.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,853,223,700 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

