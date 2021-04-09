Electroneum Tops One Day Volume of $1.75 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 9th. Electroneum has a total market cap of $504.01 million and $1.75 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Electroneum has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0282 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000124 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 225.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 43.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,853,380,274 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

