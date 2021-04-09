Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CFO Sells $848,390.25 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total value of $848,390.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,890.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

EA traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.46. 1,764,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,337. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.85. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.65 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $3,915,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $13,785,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,202 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 436.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,570 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 15,111 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 24,013 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.23.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.