Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by First American Bank

First American Bank increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $11,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,739 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 553,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,454,000 after buying an additional 58,220 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $183.19. 20,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,344,528. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.53. The stock has a market cap of $175.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.88.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 555,284 shares of company stock worth $106,132,302. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.