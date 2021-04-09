Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.9% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.8% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 42.7% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 555,284 shares of company stock worth $106,132,302 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $182.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.88.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

