Ellaism (ELLA) Hits Market Capitalization of $356,388.56

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. During the last week, Ellaism has traded 52.2% higher against the dollar. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $356,388.56 and approximately $275.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,074.97 or 0.03553483 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00032419 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 43,649,055 coins and its circulating supply is 43,597,724 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

