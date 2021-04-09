Ellaism (ELLA) Market Capitalization Achieves $343,851.31

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. During the last week, Ellaism has traded 32.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ellaism has a market cap of $343,851.31 and $242.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,170.35 or 0.03578928 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00031880 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 54% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 43,670,613 coins and its circulating supply is 43,619,282 coins. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Buying and Selling Ellaism

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.