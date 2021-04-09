Elrond ERD (ERD) Price Tops $0.0195 on Major Exchanges

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last week, Elrond ERD has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Elrond ERD has a market cap of $261.61 million and $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond ERD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00069372 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.50 or 0.00302587 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005034 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.38 or 0.00742675 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,574.50 or 0.99888111 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00020688 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.24 or 0.00711126 BTC.

About Elrond ERD

Elrond ERD’s launch date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 coins. The official message board for Elrond ERD is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elrond ERD is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond ERD is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap: Following the launch of the Elrond Mainnet on the 30th of July, Elrond officially began the token swap from ERD to EGLD on the 3rd of September of 2020. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Elrond's dedicated website Elrond Bridge enabled ERC20/BEP2 ERD holders to swap their tokens for eGLD at a 1000:1 ratio (1000 ERD (old) = 1 eGLD (new)). “

Buying and Selling Elrond ERD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond ERD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond ERD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond ERD using one of the exchanges listed above.

