EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Stock Position Increased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 157.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,419 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,977 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,759,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $618,237,000 after buying an additional 207,996 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,726,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,872,000 after purchasing an additional 82,553 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,387,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,927,000 after purchasing an additional 99,244 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,002,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,688,000 after purchasing an additional 68,535 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,596,000 after purchasing an additional 37,125 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

NYSE:EME opened at $115.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 1.18. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.94 and a 1-year high of $115.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.65.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $2,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $228,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EME shares. Sidoti lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.25.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.