Emerald Crypto (EMD) Market Cap Reaches $287,617.47

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded down 42.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Emerald Crypto has a market capitalization of $287,617.47 and approximately $3.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded up 39.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000129 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Coin Profile

Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars.

