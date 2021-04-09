Emercoin Price Hits $0.33 (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. During the last week, Emercoin has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. Emercoin has a market cap of $15.64 million and $27,448.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00024654 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,254,557 coins. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

