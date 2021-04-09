Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Trading 11.2% Lower Over Last Week

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 9th. In the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $84.88 million and $391,547.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00069578 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.74 or 0.00296522 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005489 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.47 or 0.00766411 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,436.79 or 1.00311851 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00020311 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $424.79 or 0.00729192 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar launched on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

