EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX) Director Sells C$12,553.20 in Stock

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX) Director David M. Cole sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.18, for a total transaction of C$12,553.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,515,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,525,326.78.

David M. Cole also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EMX Royalty alerts:

On Friday, April 9th, David M. Cole sold 3,700 shares of EMX Royalty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total value of C$15,360.18.

On Wednesday, April 7th, David M. Cole sold 5,100 shares of EMX Royalty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.13, for a total value of C$21,069.14.

Shares of EMX traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,226. The company has a current ratio of 14.31, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.31. EMX Royalty Co. has a 1-year low of C$2.12 and a 1-year high of C$4.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.92. The stock has a market cap of C$339.98 million and a P/E ratio of -55.56.

EMX Royalty Corporation, a precious and base metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as in Norway.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.