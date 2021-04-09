EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX) Director Sells C$21,069.14 in Stock

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX) Director David M. Cole sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.13, for a total value of C$21,069.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,462,673 shares in the company, valued at C$10,173,804.55.

David M. Cole also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EMX Royalty alerts:

On Friday, April 9th, David M. Cole sold 3,700 shares of EMX Royalty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total value of C$15,360.18.

On Monday, April 5th, David M. Cole sold 3,000 shares of EMX Royalty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.18, for a total value of C$12,553.20.

CVE:EMX traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$4.00. 5,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,226. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.92. EMX Royalty Co. has a 12-month low of C$2.12 and a 12-month high of C$4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$339.98 million and a P/E ratio of -55.56. The company has a current ratio of 14.31, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.31.

EMX Royalty Corporation, a precious and base metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as in Norway.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.