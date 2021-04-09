Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.93.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXK. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXK. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,341,841 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,174 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 754,042 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,222,417 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,305,000 after purchasing an additional 714,282 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,687,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,581,000 after purchasing an additional 402,030 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 500,730 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 96,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.47. 152,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,146,054. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average is $4.48. The stock has a market cap of $870.56 million, a PE ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $6.91.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.51 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

