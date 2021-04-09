Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Price Target Raised to $6.25

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its price target upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $6.00 to $6.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.26% from the stock’s current price.

EXK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Endeavour Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.18.

NYSE:EXK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.47. The company had a trading volume of 152,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,146,054. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $6.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $870.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.48.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.51 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

