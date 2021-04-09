Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Given New C$6.25 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EDR. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.25 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.83.

Shares of TSE:EDR traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 219,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,204. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 853.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of C$1.89 and a 1 year high of C$8.63.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$79.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$63.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bradford Cooke sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.85, for a total transaction of C$392,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 920,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,226,796.35. Also, Director Geoffrey Arthur Handley sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.07, for a total transaction of C$289,800.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$70,683. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,000 shares of company stock valued at $876,000.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

