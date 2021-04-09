Endor Protocol (EDR) Trading 30.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 9th. During the last week, Endor Protocol has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $114.84 million and $1.25 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Endor Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0782 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.23 or 0.00458687 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001199 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004601 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005251 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00029012 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.97 or 0.00135047 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,698.75 or 0.04615073 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,045,298 coins. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

