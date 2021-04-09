Energi (NRG) Market Capitalization Reaches $153.87 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $3.88 or 0.00006677 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market cap of $153.87 million and approximately $6.08 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 39,664,696 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

