Energi Price Down 6.7% Over Last Week (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 8th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $149.91 million and $5.18 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $3.78 or 0.00006491 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00052446 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.39 or 0.00309690 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00011404 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00029408 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00012134 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 39,650,515 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

