Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)’s stock price rose 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.19 and last traded at $8.15. Approximately 318,814 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 22,442,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

ET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.92.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average is $6.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.80 and a beta of 2.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.07%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,769,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869,487 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 26,072,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $200,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,309 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,073,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,920 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,012,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

