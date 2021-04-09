Energy Web Token Achieves Market Cap of $519.48 Million (EWT)

Energy Web Token (CURRENCY:EWT) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 9th. Energy Web Token has a total market capitalization of $519.48 million and $6.94 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energy Web Token coin can currently be bought for $17.28 or 0.00029357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energy Web Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00070501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.16 or 0.00287381 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005491 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.04 or 0.00771371 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,826.49 or 0.99939876 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00019599 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $424.01 or 0.00720355 BTC.

Energy Web Token Coin Profile

Energy Web Token’s genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energy Web Token’s official website is www.energyweb.org . Energy Web Token’s official message board is medium.com/energy-web-insights . The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Energy Web Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energy Web Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energy Web Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energy Web Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energy Web Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energy Web Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.