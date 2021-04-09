Energycoin Reaches Market Cap of $285,069.27 (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Energycoin has a total market cap of $285,069.27 and $5.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Energycoin has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Energycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00030163 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00026055 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012537 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005605 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006630 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About Energycoin

Energycoin (CRYPTO:ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Energycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

