Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Given New $10.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 91.96% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $5.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Enerplus from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

Enerplus stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.47. The company had a trading volume of 203,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,893. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.37. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 3.18. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 130.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 44,460.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,154 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 313,449 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 180,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 14,896 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enerplus by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 22,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 50.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

