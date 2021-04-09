Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) PT Raised to $10.00

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $9.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 83.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Enerplus from $6.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.73.

NYSE ERF traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $5.45. The stock had a trading volume of 112,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $5.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.37.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 130.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 482,866 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 103,217 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 22,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 963,003 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 466,146 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 755.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,153,836 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

