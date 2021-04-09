Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Trading 4.6% Higher

Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.51 and last traded at $5.48. 26,719 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,266,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Enerplus from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Enerplus from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 130.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 22,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 631,188 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,889 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 69,133 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares during the last quarter. 50.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Company Profile (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

