Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Increased to C$10.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 45.99% from the stock’s current price.

ERF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$9.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$4.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enerplus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.91.

ERF traded up C$0.27 on Friday, reaching C$6.85. 1,495,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,729. Enerplus has a one year low of C$2.22 and a one year high of C$7.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.31. The company has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$195.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

