Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Increased to C$10.25 by Analysts at Raymond James

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 49.64% from the stock’s previous close.

ERF has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$4.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.91.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of Enerplus stock traded up C$0.27 on Friday, reaching C$6.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,495,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,729. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.31. The firm has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -1.65. Enerplus has a 52-week low of C$2.22 and a 52-week high of C$7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$195.10 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.