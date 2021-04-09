Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at TD Securities

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ERF. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$9.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.91.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus stock traded up C$0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching C$6.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,495,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,729. Enerplus has a 12-month low of C$2.22 and a 12-month high of C$7.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$195.10 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.