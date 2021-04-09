Enerplus (TSE:ERF) PT Raised to C$7.50

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$5.75 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ERF. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.91.

ERF traded up C$0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching C$6.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,495,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,729. Enerplus has a 52-week low of C$2.22 and a 52-week high of C$7.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$195.10 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

