Enerplus (TSE:ERF) PT Raised to C$9.00 at CIBC

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target boosted by CIBC to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ERF. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$9.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$4.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enerplus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.70.

Shares of ERF traded up C$0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$6.88. The stock had a trading volume of 734,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,649. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.31. Enerplus has a 52 week low of C$2.22 and a 52 week high of C$7.22.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$195.10 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

